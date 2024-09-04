AVSI Foundation, an Italian NGO, has launched a tender to repair a 100 kWp minigrid in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The project involves replacing the battery energy storage and conversion systems. Applications are due Nov. 4. AVSI Foundation has opened a tender for repairs to a 100 kWp minigrid, consisting of solar panels and a hydro unit, in the village of Kashara-Kimomo in South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The tender details note that work on the minigrid started in December 2020. Malfunctions gradually reduced its performance during the first year, and it no longer ...

