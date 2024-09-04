Season Share Announces Rebranding, Unveils a New Name - Attend

Rebrand coincides with launch of third-generation platform to help teams, organizations and venues drive revenue, data and attendance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Season Share, the leading customizable ticketing technology platform in the sports and entertainment industry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its brand, highlighted by a new name, visual identity and platform. Now known as Attend, the name better reflects the company's product offerings and position in the marketplace.

Attend Logo

Adopting the mantra One Platform. Every Solution., Attend captures the essence of connection - bringing people, moments and memories together under one platform and moving the live events category forward for the next generation of fans.

"Our company was founded with one clear goal: to make live events more affordable, available and accessible to the next generation of fans by providing innovative software solutions to our partners," said Aaron Holland, co-founder and CEO of Attend. "Over the past four years, our focus has remained the same, but our business has evolved with the world around us. Today, we are happy to announce the next chapter in our evolution and the beginning of an entirely new story."

Attend launched as a direct-to-consumer application for splitting and sharing season tickets in 2019. The company pivoted to become a platform that helps teams, organizations and venues better connect to their customers.

Since that time, Attend has delivered more than $100 million in inventory for its partners and has grown nearly 400% in the past 24 months, emerging as the clear market leader in the sector.

"Legacy ticketing systems and strategies have failed to bridge the gap to the next generation of fans, which allows us to innovate with our partners to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace," said Robert Beadle, co-founder and COO of Attend. "Today, more than 21% of millennials, representing over 15 million U.S.-based consumers, attend more than six live events annually. Our solutions help our partners meet the unique needs of this younger demographic and drive significant revenue."

The rebrand comes at an exciting time for Attend, as the company launches its third-generation platform, which will incorporate feedback and learnings from the more than 50 teams across North America that partner with Attend. Looking forward, Attend will continue to focus on the growth of its enterprise, direct-to-consumer and data offerings across the global live events ecosystem.

About Attend

Attend (formerly Season Share) is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations, and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of fans. Attend's suite of student, last-minute, seat upgrade, subscription, flex plan, credit-based premium and suite solutions drive younger audiences to venues, boosting both revenue and attendance. Attend has delivered over $100M in ticket inventory for the biggest venues in North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NCAA teams. For more information, please visit www.attend.tech.

