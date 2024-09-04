Patriot Industrial Partners Announces Alan Young Joining the Team as Executive Advisor

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Patriot Industrial Partners (Patriot) is expanding its Supply Chain Optimization service offerings with the addition of Alan Young, the former Spirit AeroSystems Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Vice President of Fabrication. This move aligns with Patriot's commitment to enhancing its core business competencies for its Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Industry clients.





Since the global economic downturn in 2020, A&D companies have experienced working capital constraints, challenges with the ability to meet increasing airframer production rates, and a supply and demand misalignment. As the supply chain seeks equilibrium, key opportunities for expansion have emerged and companies are eager to capitalize. This environment has presented an opportunity for Patriot to strengthen its business strategy in a way that will enable its clients to realize optimal industrial performance.

Alan Young is an accomplished executive in aerospace and adjacent markets. His career boasts 38 years of experience in supply chain management, leadership in large-scale industrial strategy, and factory leadership positions. Young earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Queen's University Belfast and a master's degree in manufacturing management from the University of Ulster. He also has a Production and Inventory Management Certification through APICS.

Building on an already successful year, Patriot is focused on cultivating internal capabilities and further enhancing its Value Creation, Performance Improvement, and Supply Chain Optimization practice areas. Strength in these key practice areas enables Patriot Industrial Partners to provide clients with a greater sustained competitive edge in their respective markets. Young's support of Patriot's core service offerings will enable client success across all three key practice areas. He will support client engagements through Supplier Market Intelligence, Make / Buy Strategy, and Industrial Transformation Initiatives.

"Dynamics in the A&D supply chain are driving the need for experienced industry operators to better serve emergent client projects. The volatility resulting from supply and demand misalignment and working capital constraints is creating performance improvement, make/buy, and industrial footprint initiatives," said Alex Krutz, Managing Director at Patriot Industrial Partners. "The addition of Alan Young to the leadership team accelerates Patriot's ability to implement industrially transformative solutions with our clients."

Patriot Industrial Partners is an aerospace and defense boutique advisory that elevates business performance by implementing operational and business improvements that support both strategic initiatives and tactical objectives. Patriot has partnered with clients on more than 200 projects globally. As a leading performance improvement service provider, the company leverages the expertise of its core team and senior advisor base to efficiently generate sustainable growth throughout the supply chain. Since its inception in 2019, the company has garnered a reputation of operational excellence through its commitment to rapid delivery of high-caliber advisory services leading to best-in-class results.

Additional information can be found at https://www.patriotindustrialpartners.com/insights/alan-young-joins-the-team.

