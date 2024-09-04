Mesa Home Resources Inc. and Subsidiary Mesa Garage Doors: A 30-Year Legacy of Innovation and Excellence in Home Improvement

Mesa Home Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:MHRE), along with its renowned subsidiary Mesa Garage Doors, celebrates three decades of leadership and innovation in the home improvement industry. Founded over 30 years ago, Mesa has solidified its status as the premier garage door service provider in Southern California and is now looking forward to an ambitious future with strategic expansions and technological advancements.

Mesa's journey began in the vibrant neighborhoods of Southern California, a region known for its sprawling suburbs and essential garages. Recognizing the need for high-quality, reliable garage door services, Founder and CEO Dwight Esnard established Mesa Garage Doors, which quickly became synonymous with excellence and reliability. Today, Mesa is acknowledged as one of the largest specialty garage door companies in the United States, having served over 500,000 customers with its full staff of dedicated garage door professionals.

With an eye towards future growth, Mesa recently decided to go public to best position itself to capitalize on potential opportunities. "Going public has opened new avenues for us to invest back into the business and innovate further. It supports our vision to not just lead but revolutionize the industry," said Dwight Esnard, Founder and CEO.

With a view towards the future, Mesa intends to expand its geographic reach and product lines while continuing to enhance its digital presence and customer service capabilities through advanced technology.

"We have always believed in pushing boundaries and setting benchmarks. Our move to expand and embrace technology is not just about growth, it's about setting a precedent in the industry. Every step we take is aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and driving innovation. The future looks bright, and we are just getting started."

About Mesa Home Resources Inc:

Mesa Home Resources Inc. is the parent company of Mesa Garage Doors, a leader in the sales, installation, and service of garage doors and related products. With a robust presence in Southern California, Mesa leverages its substantial scale and a strong reputation to deliver unmatched value and service to its customers. Over the years, Mesa has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of home improvement services, continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

