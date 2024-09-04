Crush Social Network: Introducing Crush Social: A New Network to Usher in a New Era of Social Media

A New Social Media Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / After nearly five years of relentless effort, meticulous planning, and unwavering dedication, the dawn of a new social networking era is upon us. On September 6, 2024, Crush Social will be launched, marking a revolutionary step forward in how we connect, share, and express ourselves online.





Noelia

The Founder of Crush Social Network





Developed by a global team of over 100 technology professionals from countries including United States, Mexico, India, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Canada, England, France, and Spain, Crush Social is the product of more than one million hours of programming a propietary code and development.

Users can share photos, videos, live stream, make video calls and voice calls, do multiple video conferencing, chat, and create videos with music, with the library of music from Crush Social Network.

Crush Social is more than just another social media platform. It represents a new way of thinking, a new way of living, and a better way of sharing. At its core, Crush Social is designed to prioritize privacy and respect for content ownership, ensuring that what's yours remains yours.

Crush Social is a social media network led by a woman.

Founded by the multi-platinum, award-winning singer and renowned entrepreneur Noelia Lorenzo, Crush Social is the new beginning we've all been waiting for. "In a world where digital privacy and freedom of expression are often compromised, Crush Social offers a safe haven for users to connect and share with complete freedom and mutual respect," said Noelia.

Musically energized by library of Music , Crush Social not only facilitates connections but does so with the rhythm of the world's favorite tunes. This unique collaboration underscores Crush Social's commitment to enhancing the user experience, making every interaction more vibrant and engaging.

Key Features of Crush Social:

• Privacy First: Your content remains your own, protected and respected.

• Freedom of Expression: Share your thoughts and ideas freely, in an environment that promotes mutual respect.

• Global Collaboration: Built by a diverse team of experts from around the world, ensuring a platform that caters to a global audience.

• Music Integration: Enjoy a musically enriched social experience, with a Music Library for your Videos

Join us as we usher in the era of Crush Social, where privacy, respect, and freedom are at the forefront of our mission. A new network awaits - be part of the revolution.

For more information, visit www.CRUSHSOCIAL.app or contact rp@celebriffytechnologies.com.

About Crush Social Crush Social is the new social networking platform that prioritizes privacy, content ownership, freedom of expression, and mutual respect. Developed by a global team of technology professionals, Crush Social is set to redefine the way we connect and share online.

Contact Information

Jorge Reynoso

SVP

rp@celebriffytechnologies.com

2135894012

Related Images

Noelia

The Founder of Crush Social Network Crush Social Network

Crush Social Network

SOURCE: Crush Social

View the original press release on newswire.com.