AffordaCare Insurance and ReminderMedia Partner to Enhance Employee Health Benefits

The CHAMP Plan Offers Comprehensive Coverage and Cost Savings for Businesses of All Sizes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / AffordaCare Insurance, a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model, has partnered with ReminderMedia, a leading provider of marketing and client engagement solutions. This collaboration introduces the AffordaCare Insurance Champion Health Planto all eligibleReminderMedia employees, expanding their health benefits coverage with no additional out-of-pocket costs.

AffordaCare Insurance

www.affordacareinsurance.com/champ





AffordaCare Insurance's Champion Health Plan (i.e., The CHAMP PlanTM) is an independent benefit program that is designed to enhance existing employer healthcare plans. It offers employees unlimited access to doctor visits, urgent care, prescriptions, physical therapy, mental health services, and more. The CHAMP Plan seeks to improve employee health, productivity, and retention while delivering substantial financial savings for companies with established group major medical insurance.

"ReminderMedia is excited to partner with AffordaCare Insurance to offer this additional health benefit," said Luke Acree, President at ReminderMedia. "We are committed to providing our team with competitive benefits that reduce medical costs and support their well-being." ReminderMedia will integrate the AffordaCare Insurance Champion Health Plan into its existing benefits program, creating a comprehensive, easy-to-use health benefits solution for employees.

"In today's challenging economic climate, where rising health insurance costs and benefits reductions are common, AffordaCare Insurance provides a vital solution," said Steven Guilfoile, CEO of AffordaCare Insurance. "We commend ReminderMedia for prioritizing their employees' well-being by incorporating the CHAMP Plan into their benefit offerings, giving employees immediate access to an expanded array of professional health services. This benefit is not only cost-effective for businesses of all sizes, but more importantly, it provides employees with the assurance that they can tap into these services as needed, without the burden of out-of-pocket costs."

AffordaCare Insurance, founded in 2011, is dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model. The CHAMP Plan, AffordaCare's flagship product, delivers substantial cost savings for both employers and employees without compromising the quality of care or requiring changes to existing networks. The plan achieves significant savings through a unique structure that includes:

Tax Benefits for Employers : Reduced FICA taxes can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Increased Take-Home Pay for Employees : Employees benefit from tax savings, leading to higher take-home pay despite new deductions.

Lower Insurance Premiums : By absorbing many routine claims, The CHAMP plan helps lower major medical insurance premiums.

Potential Year-End Refunds: Some businesses may receive substantial refunds from their primary insurance carriers.

The CHAMP Plan creates a win-win scenario where employers save money while providing enhanced healthcare access to their workforce by utilizing pre-tax and post-tax deductions. This innovative approach allows companies to offer top-tier health benefits that attract and retain talent, all while improving their bottom line.

"The CHAMP Plan proves that better healthcare and cost savings cango hand in hand, marking a new era in employee benefits," concluded Guilfoile.

About AffordaCare Insurance

AffordaCare Insurance is a nationally recognized group health insurance agency dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional employee benefits model. Its signature product, the CHAMP Plan, combines the best features of fully insured and self-insured plans, delivering substantial savings and improved benefits to employers and employees alike. AffordaCare Insurance, with over 27,000 affiliated agents, brokers, and partners across 58 retail locations nationwide, is committed to providing value-driven healthcare solutions that promote healthier, more productive workforces while minimizing costs. For more information, visit AffordaCareInsurance.com/Champ.

About ReminderMedia

ReminderMedia is a premier marketing solutions company dedicated to helping professionals strengthen client relationships and drive business growth. Since its inception, ReminderMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative and personalized marketing tools, including customizable publications and digital content. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for empowering businesses, ReminderMedia, a multi-year Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies recipient, continues to set the standard in client engagement and retention, ensuring that professionals can stay top-of-mind with their clients and prospects. Learn more at www.remindermedia.com.

Contact Information

AffordaCare Insurance

connect@caelumcomm.com

SOURCE: Affordacare Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.