Today's launch marks MASV's move from a free trial model to a free-tier-enabled model. The free product is fully featured and self-serve. Media professionals can get started building massive file transfer workflows in minutes.

When data doesn't exceed 10GB in a month, the user doesn't pay. Above 10 GB, customers may choose pay-as-you-go or affordable committed use plans.

"The launch of our new free tier is an invitation for media professionals to build on the massive platform," said Greg Wood, CEO of MASV. "MASV is committed to providing exceptional value and file transfer tooling to businesses with complex file transfer needs. We are proud of the innovation, continuous improvement of the product, and the close support we provide to customers, and we're excited to see how people will use the free tier to build new high-performance file transfer workflows.

The MASV free tier is tailored to address the unique challenges faced by teams with massive data workflows currently underserved by existing file transfer services. Existing free services do not offer solutions capable of handling truly massive data volumes, while last-generation on-premises tools are limited by complexity, security risks and high costs.

"We have been using MASV for the past few months to great success on domestic and most importantly some big international projects," said Wes Crook, COO of WTFN. "As one of Australia's biggest privately owned production companies, WTFN prides itself on being at the forefront of new technology. We are certainly not going back to the days of using hard drives."

The new offering is strategically positioned to combat common industry challenges such as the difficulties in handling large data volumes and the need to curtail operational expenses. MASV's solution is comprehensive, encompassing an app, API, and MASV Agent, all designed for smooth integration with current tools and storage systems, facilitating growth without the need for substantial IT investments.

Mikey Rossiter, Colorist and Partner at Rare Medium TV, stated, "With MASV, our clients can easily upload files directly to our portal without any complications. The platform's intuitive design and incredibly robust performance have made dealing with large amounts of footage more efficient than ever."

Attendees of the International Broadcasting Conference (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-16, 2024, can meet MASV at booth 14.AWS6, located in the AWS Partner Village. Book a meeting with MASV at IBC, today.

Key Advantages of MASV's Free Tier:

10 GB Free Transfer/Month: Get started with a generous amount of free data transfer every month, with affordable rates beyond free usage.

Unlimited scale: Automatically scale to virtually unlimited data volumes on MASV's pay-as-you-go plan above 10 GB, or opt for savings via new committed use plans.

Easy Integration: MASV's platform is designed to work seamlessly with your existing cloud tools and storage solutions. MASV today supports more than 25 popular cloud storage and productivity applications, with more to come

Lightning-fast and Secure: Transfer management is simplified, allowing teams to scale and grow their business globally without compromising on speed or security.

More details of MASV pricing: massive.io/pricing

Gain access to all enterprise features with the free tier, like Centralized Storage, 20+ Cloud Integrations, and more.

About MASV

MASV is a secure cloud software company designed to quickly transfer massive media files worldwide to meet fast-paced production schedules. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable.

To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io.

