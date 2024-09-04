"A single platform to run revenue" Clari receives highest scores possible in vision, forecasting and prospecting, and partner ecosystem criteria

Clari today announced that Forrester Research named the company a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Revenue Orchestration Platforms For B2B, Q3 2024." Forrester analyzed the 12 top Revenue Orchestration Platforms and noted that Clari "provides a single platform to run revenue." Clari received the highest score possible in the vision; forecasting, prospecting, and opportunity management product offering; and partner ecosystem criteria.

Clari named a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Revenue Orchestration Platforms For B2B, Q3 2024." (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report states, "As go-to-market teams across B2B look to leverage AI to drive frontline productivity and buyer interaction, revenue orchestration platforms have emerged as a consolidation of functionality across sales engagement platforms, conversation intelligence (CI) tools, and revenue operations and intelligence."

Forrester analyzed the top Revenue Orchestration Platforms, including Clari, across 29 criteria that are critical for enabling rigor and consistency in enterprise revenue execution.

Excerpts from the 2024 Forrester Wave include:

Disrupting sales forecasting : "Clari has modernized sales forecasting from spreadsheets to enterprise-scale systems to drive predictable revenue."

: "Clari has modernized sales forecasting from spreadsheets to enterprise-scale systems to drive predictable revenue." Diverse forecasting models : "Clari has added support for different forecasting use cases such as usage-based or consumption models, while Clari Studio provides flexibility and self-configuration to customers and implementation partners."

: "Clari has added support for different forecasting use cases such as usage-based or consumption models, while Clari Studio provides flexibility and self-configuration to customers and implementation partners." AI-driven insights and innovations : "Clari Copilot enhances coaching combined with new genAI capabilities providing virtual assistance and summarization."

: "Clari Copilot enhances coaching combined with new genAI capabilities providing virtual assistance and summarization." Enduring leadership and customer validation: "Organizations looking to build predictable revenue processes and increase frontline productivity should consider Clari."

Among ongoing acknowledgement of its position as a leader in Revenue Orchestration, Clari was also recently recognized as #1 among enterprise customers in the 2024 G2 Enterprise Grid for Revenue Operations Intelligence across all metrics, including number of user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence.

Rohit Shrivastava, Chief Product Officer at Clari, said: "We believe this recognition from Forrester and G2 reaffirms Clari's leadership with our unique vision, comprehensive platform, process expertise, and extensive ecosystem. We are proud to be the go-to enterprise solution for driving predictable revenue and accelerating enterprise growth."

Enterprise Customer Success Fuels Clari's Growth

Clari's dedication to customer success is a key driver of its sustained growth and industry leadership. Customers consistently highlight Clari's positive impact on sales outcomes, as well as the company's innovative product roadmap, and strong data security:

Dan FitzSimons, CRO at PureStorage : "Clari lets me run revenue with confidence. The platform has adapted and grown with our business, and the information I need is always at my fingertips."

: "Clari lets me run revenue with confidence. The platform has adapted and grown with our business, and the information I need is always at my fingertips." Jaclyn Spillane, Director of Innovation PMO at Genesys : "Clari's enhanced product roadmap empowers us with greater control and configurability, enabling faster and more agile responses to the needs of our sales teams. This increased autonomy directly supports our goal of driving efficiency and responsiveness in the field, ultimately contributing to better sales outcomes."

: "Clari's enhanced product roadmap empowers us with greater control and configurability, enabling faster and more agile responses to the needs of our sales teams. This increased autonomy directly supports our goal of driving efficiency and responsiveness in the field, ultimately contributing to better sales outcomes." Meredith Sommers, VP of Sales at Accenture: "Clari's product roadmap and team responsiveness have been exceptional in meeting our evolving needs. The level of personalization they offer ensures that our specific requirements are always addressed promptly and effectively. Clari has demonstrated a strong commitment to data security, effectively safeguarding our sensitive information. Their robust security measures and proactive approach to threat detection have been instrumental in meeting the stringent security requirements of enterprise organizations like Accenture."

