Best Timelapse Camera Ever, New Hardware Architecture, New Sensors, Major Improvements

Enlaps, the leader in long term project monitoring solutions unveiled today Tikee 4, the best Tikee ever. Completely redesigned, Tikee 4 is an absolute professional powerhouse with a new memory, a new LTE modem interface, an extended charging temperature range from -10°C to 50°C -, WiFi/4G LTE connectivity and video live stream capabilities allowing users to access live video anytime. It features 2 new Sony sensors for high-quality images in 6K resolution. Tikee 4 is weatherproof IP 66 with an everlasting battery life, thanks to its built-in solar panel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904739242/en/

« With Tikee 4, we have pushed the limits to provide the best Tikee we have ever made either in terms of performance and image quality » said Benoît Farinotte COO/CTO of Enlaps.

Tikee 4 is the perfect camera for large site monitoring with its 220° panoramic view.

« After Tikee mini for outdoor and indoor usage, Tikee 4 represents a key addition to the Tikee timelapse camera family. Dedicated to large scale projects, it offers to companies and professional photographers the opportunity to have an extended site monitoring view while benefiting from Enlaps' state-of-the-art technologies and high image quality standards » said Antoine Auberton CEO of Enlaps.

As part of Enlaps' digital imaging ecosystem, Tikee 4 is eligible to the myTikee cloud platform subscription plan, the reference for creating immersive content and data analysis.

Pricing and Availability

Tikee 4 is available today at US$2,099 including taxes.

About Enlaps

Enlaps designs integrated solutions for small-scale to large-scale site monitoring based on the self-autonomous timelapse camera Tikee (for Timekeeper) connected to a SaaS platform called myTikee in order to provide quality and informative content to companies and professional photographers in the construction, events, smart cities, agriculture, research and tourism sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904739242/en/

Contacts:

Contact Enlaps

antoine.auberton@enlaps.fr +33 (0)4 58 00 57 30 Press kit