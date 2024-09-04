Over 2,500 Brands Convened for MMGNET Group's 2024 Tentpole Event

MAGIC's 90th Anniversary and record-high attendance since 2020 for the three co-located shows, MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas marked a milestone event.

MAGIC,?PROJECT?and?SOURCING at MAGIC, the celebrated bi-annual wholesale fashion event hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, wrapped the co-located show bringing together brands, retailers, manufacturers and industry professionals under one roof to discover and connect with brands to learn and excel the fashion retail landscape.

Celebrating the milestone 90th anniversary of fashion innovation and community, MAGIC hosted more than 650 women's-wear brands, with 16% new to show. Top brands from around the globe displayed vibrant and energetic designs across apparel, accessories, home, gift, beauty and footwear.

Leading retailers Amazon, Bloomingdale's, Boot Barn, Dillard's, Lulus, Shopbop, Walmart and Zappos , sourced the latest looks and trends for the 2025 seasons. Over 80 countries across all co-located floors represented international design distinction including Türkiye, Canada, Portugal, France, Denmark, Greece, Brazil and more.

MAGIC Men's sat within the PROJECT floor and presented over 500 combined brands, displaying men's contemporary apparel in top trending categories including sportswear, denim, basics, streetwear and activewear. In addition to the large assortment of apparel and footwear, PROJECT Men's incorporated interactive experiences featuring a golf panel, pickleball court and skate park, emphasizing the evolution of the intersection of sports and fashion. Leading brands included Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Majestik, Hugo Boss, FIFA, RAINS and Pheelings.

SOURCING at MAGIC hosted 1,250 exhibiting companies across fashion technology, footwear, manufacturing, service providers, fabric, trim and print. SOURCING at MAGIC noted 35 brands as verified sustainable, tripling since 2021 and meeting all 17 of the UN priorities, underscoring the importance ofenvironmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts in the industry as consumers increase affinity for eco-friendly products. From fabrics and textiles, down to buttons and zippers, the show highlighted advanced materials and solutions designed to enhance functionality across all apparel categories.

"MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC remain consistent in representing the convergence of creativity meeting collaboration, setting new standards in style and community. The thousands of deals made across the three-day event set the trends of the future, driving industry innovation and inspiring the next fashion cycles. The power of in-person participation remains a key proponent of the fashion industry, and we are so proud to be the most trusted platform and partner in evolving the future of fashion," says Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group.

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas will return to Las Vegas Feb. 10-12, 2025. For more information on MAGIC events, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

COTERIE, MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC New York will take place this fall, Sept. 22-24 in New York City at the Javits Center.

About MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: ? www.magicfashionevents.com .

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS:

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit? www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC:

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit:?? www.sourcingatmagic.com.

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .?

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Fashion PR?

FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: MMGNET Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com