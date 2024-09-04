Innovative Partnership Between Threshold and PeakMade Earns 2024 Innovator Award in Real Estate Marketing

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Threshold, a leader in real estate marketing, is excited to announce its recognition with the 2024 Student Housing Business Innovator Award for Best Vendor/Operator Solution. This prestigious award acknowledges Threshold's groundbreaking partnership with PeakMade Real Estate, where the agency developed and launched four website templates tailored to PeakMade's third-party managed student housing portfolio.

Faced with the challenge of delivering a bespoke-like website experience at an affordable template cost, Threshold introduced a solution that enhanced SEO, lead generation, and overall site performance. The new templates feature advanced functionalities, including custom Entrata integration, which automates updates and provides greater control over leasing information.

"We're honored to receive the 2024 Innovator Award, recognizing our commitment to delivering top-tier digital marketing solutions that drive tangible results," said Billy Wilkinson, chief executive officer of Threshold. "This award details our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate marketing and making our clients' websites better is a top priority."

The partnership has yielded remarkable results. PeakMade properties transitioning to the new Threshold platform have seen substantial improvements in website performance. Metrics from a sample of 10 properties showed a 77.61% increase in conversion rates and an additional 33 seconds of average time spent on the website.

Specific properties, like Paloma West Midtown in Atlanta, GA, experienced a 171.51% surge in conversion rates and a 3-minute increase in average website time. Similar successes were recorded across the portfolio, with some properties achieving over 1,600% increases in conversion rates and an 83% reduction in cost per conversion.

"Switching to the Threshold platform allows us to react faster and integrate innovative tools, evolving the digital experience for the team and our clients," said Casey Petersen, chief operating officer at PeakMade Real Estate. "It has been a very deliberate effort on our part and with our partnership with Threshold, to make sure our clients get the best offerings possible. This collaboration is another example of that commitment."

About Threshold

Threshold is a premier full service marketing agency committed to delivering exceptional results across various industries. With a focus on breaking barriers in affordability, quality, and timeliness, Threshold offers a comprehensive range of services, including website design, digital marketing, and promotional materials. Founded in 2013, Threshold operates from offices in Austin, TX, and Kingston, ON, serving clients throughout North America. For more information, visit https://www.thresholdagency.com.

About PeakMade Real Estate

PeakMade Real Estate, based in Atlanta, GA, is a diversified real estate services company, offering property management, development, and consulting services for conventional multifamily and student apartments. PeakMade Real Estate was built to execute on strategies consistent with the goals and long-term investment strategies of its partners. When something is PeakMade, it's not only built upon expertise and experience, it's built upon a foundation of community. For more information on PeakMade Real Estate, visit www.peakmade.com.

Contact Information

Ava Page

SEO & Paid Media Specialist

avap@thresholdagency.com

8166784380

SOURCE: Threshold

View the original press release on newswire.com.