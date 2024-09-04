BOK Financial Corp: David Stratton Promoted to Head of Regional Markets for BOK Financial

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / BOK Financial has announced the promotion of David Stratton to the role of executive vice president, regional banking executive. Stratton, who has been with the company since 2018, will assume the new position on April 1. The role was previously held by Marc Maun, who will retire March 31, 2025.

"As the leader of the corporate banking teams in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, David has a strong ability to grow topline revenue and deliver the whole bank," said Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial. "Thanks to the depth of talent we attract and retain within our company, we are able to continue our commitment to internal mobility by promoting leaders like David."

In this new role, Stratton will oversee BOK Financial's Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Kansas City markets, as well as Treasury Management across the company's eight-state footprint.

"I am incredibly honored to carry on the great work of Marc and Norm Bagwell who held this position before me," said Stratton. "Our focus on markets in the Midwest and Southwest gives our company an incredible platform for growth. I look forward to working with the leadership and teams in those markets to continue delivering our unique brand of financial services."

Stratton has more than two decades of banking experience. Prior to joining BOK Financial he served as managing director, Oklahoma Region Head, for JP Morgan Chase.

He graduated from University of Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in business administration, and from the University of Tulsa with a master's in business administration. Stratton holds his Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.

Stratton serves on the board of River Parks Authority, Tulsa Stadium Trust, Metro Christian Academy, and Tulsa Community College Foundation and was previously the chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $106 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

