Ledger Run Partners With Blue Star Innovation Partners to Accelerate Growth

Ledger Run has established itself as a leading innovator in the contract-to-pay solution for clinical trials. It has built a broad customer base of pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs, as well as site networks that include three of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and two of the largest CROs. The injection of capital coupled with Blue Star's operational, software, and integrated payments expertise will help to further accelerate new product releases and maintain the company's high level of customer service.

"We are committed to accelerating the introduction of innovative medical treatments to improve patient well-being," said Dan Wechsler, CEO of Blue Star Innovation Partners. "We've been looking for a software company and management team that could form the foundation for what we believe will be the industry standard as a platform for clinical trial operations, and we believe we found it in Ledger Run. When we spoke to their customers, it was clear their experience with Ledger Run supported our conclusion that Ledger Run is an innovative brand and well on its way to being recognized as a clear market leader."

Gary Lubin, CEO of Ledger Run, said, "Providing innovative technology and services, along with the highest standard of customer support has allowed us to deliver real value to our customers. Our ClinRunTM platform sets the standard for the industry, which along with our outstanding client support, will be the keys to our continued growth. The relationship with Blue Star allows us to move faster in realizing our mission to be the premier clinical operations platform. BSIP's success in growing technology and services businesses and unparalleled experience in payments, are completely aligned with our vision and in making sure our customers' success is our primary goal."

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP") is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with leading software and payments companies. Visit their website to learn more: https://bluestarinnovationpartners.com/.

About Ledger Run

The Ledger Run is transforming clinical trial business operations through an innovative suite of trial management solutions. Ledger Run's next-generation software suite, ClinRun, makes it easy to activate and pay sites. The ClinRun platform of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please contact info@ledgerrun.com or visit www.ledgerrun.com.

