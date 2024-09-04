Bowman and Brooke LLP: Bowman and Brooke Expands Coast-to-Coast Presence, Opens Offices in Baltimore and San Diego

New Offices Reinforce Firm's National Footprint and Commitment to Serving Clients Across Key Regions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Bowman and Brooke LLP, a nationally recognized trial firm dedicated to product liability defense, is pleased to announce the opening of two offices in Baltimore, Maryland, and San Diego, California. This expansion further solidifies the firm's national footprint and reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients across the country.

"We are committed to being where our clients need us most. The addition of these two offices in Baltimore and San Diego is a strategic move that extends our coast-to-coast reach and continues our mission of delivering a top-tier legal defense for our clients where and when they need counsel," said Paul Cereghini, Firm Chair, Bowman and Brooke.

The Baltimore office is centered around Partner Marisa A. Trasatti and Of Counsel Robert E. Scott, Jr. who bring a wealth of experience and an impressive portfolio of product liability, toxic tort and commercial litigation work. Trasatti and Scott will be joined by their staff and current Bowman and Brooke Partner Michelle Noorani. This expansion into Maryland marks a strategic move for Bowman and Brooke as it strengthens its position in the Mid-Atlantic region, offering enhanced support to clients across the Eastern United States.

"Bowman and Brooke's national platform offers immediate resources to our clients and my practice," said Trasatti. "We've worked with several of the lawyers at Bowman and Brooke over the years and we are thrilled to be a part of it." She also noted plans to add lawyers and staff quickly to further deliver optimal outcomes for clients.

In San Diego, earlier this year Bowman and Brooke was pleased to welcome back partners Patrick J. Raue, D. Tucker Dowling and Austin R. Henderson, who focus their practices on defending automotive manufacturers against the ongoing challenges of California lemon law litigation. The significant demands of that litigation led the firm to aggressively expand this team and establish a San Diego office. The San Diego office opens with six attorneys and two staff, bringing the firm's California office count to four with other offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Jose.

"Opening the San Diego office is a natural step for us to better serve our clients in California. My return to Bowman and Brooke was driven by the opportunity to build a team here in San Diego where we can leverage our extensive experience to meet the specific needs of our clients in Southern California," commented Patrick Raue, Partner.

With the addition of these two locations, Bowman and Brooke now operates a total of 17 offices nationwide, continuing its legacy of defending clients in complex litigation matters with an expanded team of nearly 170 dedicated and experienced attorneys.

