04.09.2024
PAWSWING.INC: PAWSWING Launches Pawswing Purring Automatic Cat Self-Groomer: The Future of Cat Grooming

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that raised nearly $220,000, PAWSWING, a leader in pet grooming technology, is excited to announce the official launch of the Pawswing Purring Automatic Cat Self-Groomer. To celebrate back-to-school season, we're offering a special 16% discount on this groundbreaking product.

PAWSWING Cat Self-Groomer

PAWSWING Cat Self-Groomer

Cat owners often face the dual challenges of managing their pets' health and maintaining a clean home. Hairballs, which form when cats ingest loose fur during grooming, can lead to digestive issues and discomfort. Additionally, shedding can result in cat hair accumulating on furniture and throughout the home, creating a persistent cleaning challenge.

The Pawswing Purring Automatic Cat Self-Groomer addresses these concerns by offering a gentle and effective grooming solution that reduces shedding and minimizes the risk of hairball formation. By automating the grooming process, PAWSWING improves your cat's well-being and helps maintain a cleaner, more hygienic home environment.

Special Back-to-School Offer: To kick off the new semester, enjoy a 16% discount on the Pawswing Purring Automatic Cat Self-Groomer. Now available at paw-swing.com for $249 (regularly $289), this offer is perfect for cat owners looking to simplify grooming and keep their homes fur-free during the busy school season.

Product Features:

Grooming Brush Mimicking a Cat's Tongue: Provides a natural, soothing grooming experience, reducing loose fur and the likelihood of hairballs.

Integrated Feeding System: Attracts even the shyest cats, making grooming enjoyable and stress-free.

Automatic Fur Collection: Gradually adjusts entry size, ensuring quick results within a week and helping to keep your home fur-free.

Customizable Treat Dispenser: Encourages regular grooming with daily treats.

Large, Curiosity-Sparking Design: A spacious box with a narrow entrance that intrigues and comforts cats.

"The Pawswing Purring is a game-changer in the pet care industry," said Junfei, CEO of PAWSWING. "We've combined advanced technology with thoughtful design to address common challenges like hairballs and shedding. This special back-to-school offer provides a perfect opportunity for pet owners to enhance their cats' grooming experience."

Visit paw-swing.com to take advantage of the back-to-school discount and learn more about the Pawswing Purring Automatic Cat Self-Groomer.

About PAWSWING:
PAWSWING is a leading innovator in pet grooming technology, dedicated to creating products that enhance the well-being of pets and the convenience of their owners. Our products combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly designs, ensuring a better quality of life for pets and peace of mind for their owners.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pawswing_official/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pawswing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082898261607
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@PawSwing

Contact Information

Junfei Chen
Integrated Marketing of PAWSWING
market@paw-swing.com

SOURCE: PAWSWING INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
