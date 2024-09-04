The Ascendant Group: Financial Policy Council to Host Power Summit on Brand Acceleration: Leveraging Visibility for Maximum ROI and Lasting Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / The Financial Policy Council is pleased to announce its upcoming Power Summit, titled "Brand Acceleration: Leveraging Visibility for Maximum ROI and Lasting Success," on Thursday, September 12, 2024. This exclusive event will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the prestigious Penn Club of New York City.

Moderated by Ziad K. Abdelnour, Chairman and Founder of the Foreign Policy Council, this summit will explore the pivotal role and impact of branding in driving business growth and shaping the broader economic landscape of America. Featuring panelists including Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group, Nicole Einslein, CEO of Sublime Communications, and Antony Ponnaiya, the Financial Policy Council's resident expert on Entrepreneurship, Branding, and Marketing, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the strategies behind successful branding that will resonate with stakeholders, influences public opinion, and fosters economic prosperity.

The event will feature a panel of top industry leaders who will discuss the following key topics:

Crafting Compelling Narratives: Techniques for developing stories that captivate audiences and highlight the significance of innovative ideas.

Leveraging Leadership: How executives and entrepreneurs can use their personal brands to advocate for economic policies that foster growth.

Strategic Communication: Best practices for communicating complex economic concepts in ways that are accessible and persuasive to the public and policymakers.

Influencing Policy: Methods for bridging the gap between business insights and public policy to create a favorable economic environment.

Case Studies: Real-world examples of successful branding efforts that have driven business success and influenced economic policy.

This event, sponsored by Ascendant Group and Online Biz Builders, is a must-attend for professionals looking to enhance their brand's visibility, maximize ROI, and achieve lasting success. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers while enjoying an open bar and hors d'oeuvres.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: The Penn Club of New York City, 30 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, Tarnopol Room

Attire: Business Attire Required

Registration:

Space is limited, and the registration deadline is Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The registration fee is $50 and attendees may register here.

Join us for an evening of insight, inspiration, and strategic discussions that will empower you to take your brand to new heights while contributing to the nation's economic success.

For more information, please visit financialpolicycouncil.org.

Contact Information:

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President - Public Relations

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856.473.2166

