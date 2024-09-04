Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
101 Leser
YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber Launches New K3 Series Premier Home Theatre Projector at IFA Berlin 2024

All-In-One Flagship Home Theatre Projector

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a leader in entertainment projectors, proudly announces the launch of the K3 series, including the K3 and K3 Pro (with subwoofer) models. This flagship projector series, an upgrade to the critically acclaimed projector K2s, features two new proprietary technologies: Yaber's CoolSwiftTM cooling technology for stable, extended use and NovaGlowTM optical technology for enhanced brightness and image quality.

The all-in-one K3 series boasts Yaber's brightest displays yet, with dual 15W JBL stereo speakers and Dolby Audio for exceptional sound. Building on the success of the K2s, Yaber has refined its technology to elevate home entertainment. "The K3 series reflects our dedication towards refining audiovisual technology and capabilities," said Marshall Mao, General Manager of Yaber. "We've enhanced our flagship lineup to push the boundaries of what's possible for in-home entertainment experiences."

Yaber Projector K3/K3 Pro

Cinematic Viewing and Immersive Sound

The K3 series offers a cinematic experience and sets a new standard for home entertainment with 1080p FHD resolution and 1,600 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting from 40 to 200 inches even in bright rooms. Yaber's exclusive NovaGlowTM optical technology ensures sharp, vivid true-to-life clear images. The built-in audio system with dual 15W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio creates an immersive theatre-like soundscape, with the K3 Pro featuring a subwoofer for richer bass.

Reliable Performance and Intelligent Auto-Correction

Yaber's CoolSwiftTM technology, with a U-shaped heatsink and dual thermoelectric coolers, effectively manages heat, ensuring consistent performance. Beyond powerful performance, the K3 series includes Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Intelligent Screen Alignment for seamless setup, and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance for optimal image alignment.

Thoughtful Design for Everyday Comfort and Convenience

Designed for ease of use, the K3 series includes a built-in TV dongle with access to over 7,000 apps including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube. The K3 can also be controlled from a distance via voice commands, and NFC Tap allows easy content transfer from Apple and Android phones. The blue light-filtering coating reduces eye strain, and the all-glass lens minimizes focus drift, preventing projection deterioration.

Availability and Pricing

The K3 model is priced at $499 in the USA and €599 in Europe. The K3 Pro (with subwoofer) is priced at $599 in the USA and €649 in Europe, and can be purchased on Yaber's official website.

At the same event, Yaber revealed the L2s, a new model set to launch in Q4, priced at €239.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494900/Yaber_Projector_K3_K3_Pro.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-launches-new-k3-series-premier-home-theatre-projector-at-ifa-berlin-2024-302236742.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
