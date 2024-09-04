

EQS Newswire / 04/09/2024 / 22:26 UTC+8

Ficus Technology Holdings Limited



(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8107) Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Subsidiary of Shanghai Hero (Group) to Expand Market Presence and Product Line of E-commerce Platform Generating Leads for its Innovative SCM Solutions (Hong Kong - 4 September 2024) Innovative supply chain management service provider - Ficus Technology Holdings Limited ("Ficus Technology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 4 September 2024, it has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Hero (Group) Cultural Products Sales Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Hero"), a subsidiary of a well-known state-owned enterprise, Shanghai Hero (Group) Co., Ltd. (????(??)????, the "Shanghai Hero (Group)'') in China, for a period of three years. Pursuant to the agreement, the Group will provide innovative supply chain management solutions ("Innovative SCM Solutions") to Shanghai Hero. The Group intends to create mutual benefits, bolstering revenue for both parties by diversifying the product mix of the e-commerce, Ficus Discovery ( www.ficusdsc.com ) ("Ficus Discovery Platform"), by introducing premium products from Shanghai Hero. Moreover, Shanghai Hero allows the Group to utilize its distuibution channels in increasing the Group's brand recognization, achieving a win-win situation. About Shanghai Hero Established in 2011, Shanghai Hero is a state-owned enterprise in China with expertise in stationery, computers, as well as hardware components. Shanghai Hero operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Hero (Group) which is a distinguished manufacturer renowed for its fountain pen, with its "Hero'' brand well recognized in China. About Ficus Discovery Platform Ficus Discovery Platform is an e-commerce platform operated by the Group together with its strategic partner, utilizing a disintermediation model to establish connections between manufacturers and consumers ("M2LC"), thereby facilitating transactions and cultivating a long-term loyal customer base. Leveraging the Group's extensive supply chain resources, innovative supply chain management solutions, digital marketing capabilities, authentication and traceability technologies, the Ficus Discovery Platform is well-positioned to be a trustworthy gateway for brands and manufacturers to access target customers. Mr. Chan Ting, Chairman and Executive Director of Ficus Technology Holdings Limited commented: "After our recent collaboration with Beijing Ruida, a subsidiary of China Supply and Trade Group Co., Ltd. (??????????????), we are delighted to reach another strategic agreement with Shanghai Hero, an established state-owned enterprise. Their adoption of our Innovative SCM Solutions clearly highlights our capability as well as market potentials. The addition of their products to e-commerce platform operated by us, Ficus Discovery, is also expected to further diversify our product offerings and strengthen our fulfillment capability. We are also looking for additional opportunities and collaborations to further expand our reach and market penetration. We will continue to work hard, and remain optimistic in delivering improving financial results and returns for our shareholders." - END - About Ficus Technology Holdings Limited(8107.HK) Ficus Technology Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vision International Holdings Limited) is an innovative supply chain management service provider, mainly focusing on the sales of apparel products along with the provision of relevant supply chain management services. The Group's advanced supply chain management services include anti-counterfeit, traceability, and marketing functions, capable of protecting brand equity for both apparel and other products.



File: 8107_SHHero Collaboration Press Release_EN_20240904_FINAL



04/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

