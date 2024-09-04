Thermal Energy International Inc.: Thermal Energy International to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thermal Energy International Inc. ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TMG)(OTCQB:TMGEF), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 9 AM (Local Time -PST).

During his presentation, William Crossland (CEO of Thermal Energy) will discuss the Company's investment highlights, which include the following:

Unique proprietary solutions provide high ROI and short, compelling payback

Significant repeat business from F500 and other large multinational customers

Track record of profitable growth

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 12 PM Eastern Time (9 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51083

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Thermal Energy and attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

In the meantime, watch William Crossland briefly discuss Thermal Energy's project pipeline and value proposition on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG2LUQFuyb4.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

William Crossland

President and CEO

Thermal Energy International Inc.

613-723-6776

Investors@thermalenergy.com

