Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Guard Therapeutics International AB

With effect from September 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 18, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GUARD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022757605 Order book ID: 354813 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 08, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GUARD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022757613 Order book ID: 354812 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB