Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2EN | ISIN: SE0021181559 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LH0
Frankfurt
04.09.24
09:18 Uhr
2,420 Euro
+0,040
+1,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARD THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARD THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2024 16:46 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Guard Therapeutics International AB

With effect from September 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Guard
Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue up until and including September 18, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GUARD TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022757605              
Order book ID:  354813                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Guard
Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue until and including October 08, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GUARD BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022757613              
Order book ID:  354812                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.