New industry-specific GenAI will enable customers to develop nuclear AI solutions

Westinghouse Electric Company launched its Hive nuclear-specific Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) System to deliver custom GenAI solutions for its global customer base. The Hive System will be a game-changing capability that will drive improved cost and schedule through the entire reactor lifecycle from design, licensing, manufacturing, construction and operations.

With the Hive System, customers gain access to more than 100 years of proprietary industry innovation and knowledge pioneered by Westinghouse, powered by its global team of engineers and data scientists, via a highly secure system infrastructure and software. By integrating the Hive System into its own products, services and processes, Westinghouse engineers drive enhancements to their operations and customer applications. Additionally, the Hive System helps customers optimize maintenance planning, enhance inspections and improve the digital user experience to provide operational teams with the right information at the right moment.

The ground-breaking capabilities feature a cutting-edge bertha Nuclear Large Language Model AI System named in honor of Bertha Lamme the first woman in the U.S. to receive a mechanical engineering degree and the first female engineer hired by Westinghouse. The bertha System includes tuned and trained models, methods and tools that can be applied to many different use cases.

"Westinghouse has always been at the forefront of innovation in the nuclear industry and now we are excited to pioneer an integrated nuclear AI system for global deployment. Westinghouse will leverage the Hive System to build customized solutions with our clients. Use cases include streamlining preventive plant maintenance and nuclear fuel safety, manufacturing and optimization applications," said Lou Martinez Sancho, Westinghouse Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D. "Westinghouse has developed a secure and compliant infrastructure in alignment with the highest ethical standards."

