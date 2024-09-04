Award-Winning Real Estate Company Legacy Group Capital Opens Colorado Office

BELLEVUE, WA and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Legacy Group Capital, an innovative Real Estate company with 18 years of profitable growth, has opened a Colorado Office. Colorado is home to several of the country's fastest growing metros and is currently facing a shortfall of over 50,000 residences, presenting a unique opportunity to bring builders, buyers, and brokers together to solve what has been deemed an acute housing shortage. Legacy Group Capital (LGC) offers innovative financial solutions that enable builders and homeowners to finance new construction, prospective homeowners to purchase their first property, and existing homeowners to do much-needed upgrades. Legacy's mission is to help communities create wealth through real estate lending and investing.

Ross Cowan, Legacy EVP and leader of the Colorado office said, "As we looked at markets across the US, Colorado was at the top of the list. Growing populations coupled with economic development have led to a solvable housing shortage. We break ground in Colorado to serve builders, buyers, and brokers in one fell swoop, with $500M of available capital to invest into the community."

Legacy has a proven track record and sterling reputation in the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, it kicked off a bold expansion plan with the acquisition of Rook Capital and with $20M of new capital onboarded. With several partnerships in process, Legacy is active and has several construction loans funded and in queue. The company continues to look for active partnerships in the Colorado geography.

Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha, "We are excited to bring our proven platform to Colorado. The demographics and econometric data in Colorado mimics that of the Pacific Northwest region; as we look to expand the Legacy brand, Colorado represents a natural "second home" for the Legacy product and service line."

Legacy's expansion plans include several new geographies and product lines. The company continues to invest in growth and anticipates a robust Q4 2024 and 2025 as the housing market rebounds and the interest rate environment looks directionally promising.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Currently, Legacy works with hundreds of homebuilders, brokers and mortgage loan officers while also serving thousands of investors across five real estate investment funds with access to over $500 million in equity and debt capital.

