Caf2Code Expands Offerings by Adding Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Apps to Portfolio

Microsoft Solutions Partner Caf2Code, leveraging its proven track record of client success, now offers Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement solutions designed to streamline customer relationship management (CRM) processes and accelerate business growth.

HARRISONBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Caf2Code, renowned for its exemplary work in implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion of Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement apps as a core competency for their Dynamics 365 solutions. For the last year, Caf2Code has been quietly working to build a CRM practice which incorporates its solutions into its portfolio while ensuring the same high standards and quality that clients have come to expect. This move, driven by client demand for superior CRM solutions, is backed by Caf2Code's team of elite consultants, including Microsoft MVPs and Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs), recognized for their expertise in the Microsoft D365 business applications ecosystem.



Caf2Code Dynamics 365 CRM CE

Often, Dynamics 365 partners will focus on implementing specific Dynamics 365 apps in a silo, such as ERP or CRM apps, but rarely do both effectively in a complete and cohesive way. Caf2Code is now fully aligned with Microsoft in a 'better together' approach to reduce expensive customizations, reduce implementation time, and increase ROI by leveraging the complete suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365 apps.

"Caf2Code's expansion into the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement market is a natural evolution. The ERP and CRM platforms are complementary, and we are excited to bring our track record of client satisfaction to this market. Because we already offer Data and AI services common to both systems, this expansion will allow us to leverage our existing strengths. Caf2Code is well on its way to becoming the premier Microsoft Partner for business applications", said Benjamin Breeden, CEO of Caf2Code. "Our strategic approach and exceptional team will undoubtedly drive significant value for their clients."

Caf2Code's expansion into the CRM space includes several key elements:

Elite Consultants: The expansion is supported by a highly skilled team of consultants, including Microsoft MVPs, ensuring clients receive unparalleled expertise and support.

Client-Centric Approach: Caf2Code maintains its commitment to delivering personalized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, ensuring successful CRM implementations.

Seamless Integration: Building on its success in Microsoft ERP solutions, Caf2Code ensures a smooth transition for businesses seeking to enhance their CRM needs with Dynamics 365 CE.

Strategic Relationships: Active collaborations with Microsoft and industry partners help Caf2Code stay ahead of industry trends.

About Caf2Code:

Caf2Code is a boutique Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Dynamics 365 Business Applications. Known for delivering exceptional ERP services, Caf2Code has now expanded into Dynamics 365 CE to provide comprehensive CRM solutions. With a team of industry experts and recognition as a trusted partner in the Dynamics 365 ecosystem, Caf2Code continues to deliver unmatched service quality. Recently, Caf2Code was honored to join Microsoft's Emerging Partner Cohort for CRM, reinforcing their commitment to excellence and innovation.

For more information call (540) 440-9766 or visit www.caf2code.com.

Contact Information:

Madeline Merced

VP of Marketing

madeline@caf2code.com

1 (540) 440-9766

SOURCE: Caf2Code, LLC.

