ALL.SPACE Appoints Paul McCarter as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion, Drive Innovation and Meet Growing Demand

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL.SPACE, the world's leading multi-orbit satellite communications company, has announced the appointment of Paul McCarter as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company's founder and former CEO, John Finney, will continue to support the business as Founder and Board Director.?

Founded in 2013 by industry visionary John Finney, ALL.SPACE is revolutionising satellite communications with its ground-breaking platform, delivering seamless multi-satellite, multi-orbit connectivity from a single mobile device across LEO, MEO, HEO and GEO orbits. Through years of deep-tech innovation, ALL.SPACE ensures seamless communication and data sharing across defence networks, boosting situational awareness and effectiveness.

Paul McCarter, previously the Chief Operating Officer at ALL.SPACE, brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience. Before joining ALL.SPACE, Paul had a first career in the military followed by CEO and Managing Director roles in Racal, Thales, Cobham and Serco, where he led global businesses driving transformative business growth in the technology, manufacturing, and consulting sectors.?

Commenting on his new role, McCarter said: "I am thrilled to lead ALL.SPACE at this pivotal moment. John Finney's vision has laid a robust foundation with our revolutionary satellite technology. Together with John and our dynamic team, I am excited to accelerate our growth and expand our cutting-edge solutions to a broader range of clients."

"It has been rewarding to work alongside and learn from John, collaborating with him to develop a long-term strategy focused on growing our client base as we completed the Company's most recent round of fundraising," said Chris Emerson, ALL.SPACE Chairman of the Board of Directors.

John Finney stated, "I am truly excited about the next phase of growth for ALL.SPACE. Paul's exceptional talent and extensive experience will be crucial in advancing our mission. His transition to CEO has been meticulously planned over a six-month period to ensure seamless continuity for our commercial and defence customers worldwide. In the coming weeks, we will share significant announcements regarding our global offerings, financial stability, and customer support. This is an incredibly exciting time for the company."

In an era of complex global threats and heightened security challenges, ALL.SPACE plays a key role in strengthening defence communications resilience for the US, NATO, and allies.

About ALL.SPACE

ALL.SPACE is an industry-leading global satellite communications company pioneering the development of next-generation technologies. With a vision of delivering ubiquitous connectivity across space, land, air, and sea, ALL.SPACE creates cutting-edge technology solutions that address the complex challenges of today's evolving satellite industry.

Investors in ALL SPACE include Seraphim Space Investment Trust,?AEI HorizonX,?Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures,?SES,?Firmament Ventures,?UK government's Future Fund,?Space?Angels?and?family office investors such as?Waterlow Management Limited.

