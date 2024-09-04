The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group to Present at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference September 9-11, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB), a Fintech and bitcoin mining enterprise, announced today it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 9-11, 2024. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

OLB Group management will present at the conference virtually at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group will be available at the conference for one-on-one meetings. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal.

Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB and Group will be providing an overview of the Company's Fintech products services, unveiling new products and rebranding the business for the underbanked and unbanked community. Management will update investors on the spin-off of DMint, OLB Group's wholly-owned bitcoin mining subsidiary.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the conference website at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference contact your conference representative, or email your request to IR@olb.com

The OLB Group presentation will be available after Monday, September 9. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above or by visiting http://investors.olb.com If you are an institutional investor and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link www.hcwevents.com/annualconference to register for the conference.

Over 550 corporate presentations & panels are available during September 9-11, 2024.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 9 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person location date/time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/edd0310f-9ea4-48f4-a762-75d3a54dec82

About OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider expanding into the "under banked" market sector and a pending spinoff of a Bitcoin mining enterprise to OLB shareholders. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to thousands of merchants in all 50 states.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and http://investors.olb.com

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and expectation of revenues from the license described herein and are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the licensee understands and complies with various banking laws and regulations that may impact the licensee's ability to process transactions. For example, federal money laundering statutes and Bank Secrecy Act regulations discourage financial institutions from working with operators of certain industries - particularly industries with heightened cash reporting obligations and restrictions - as a result of which, banks may refuse to process certain payments and/or require onerous reporting obligations by payment processors to avoid compliance risk. These and other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of the latest information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws

