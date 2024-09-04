Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that during its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company's shareholders approved a Fiscal Year 2024 dividend of approximately CHF 1.16 per share an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 compared to the previous year's dividend.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech's shareholders re-elected Logitech's chairperson, Wendy Becker, with 86 percent approval. All new and incumbent nominees standing for election each also received strong majority approval. All other company proposals at the AGM were also approved.

"Today, we were pleased to gather once again with our shareholders," said Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board. "I'm delighted to announce an increased annual dividend, part of our strategy to return capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. I'm proud of the value we've been able to create for our shareholders and I'm gratified by the clear sign of confidence we received for the whole team as we execute on our strategy. Our shareholders have spoken."

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 25, 2024 and the record date for the dividend to be September 24, 2024. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 23, 2024. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our purpose is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904352555/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)