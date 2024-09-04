LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DLBP Ltd, a leading town planning consultancy securing permission for new development across the UK and Atlanta, US, has been nominated for 'Planning Consultant of the Year' at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. The awards is being hosted at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London on 24 September 2024.

This award nomination reflects the commitment of DLBP's team to delivering new accommodation and health facilities for an ageing population. DLBP's impressive track record demonstrates this as the team has:

secured planning permission secured for 2,726 care and nursing bedrooms across the UK since 2010;

secured planning permission for 90 homes in Atlanta, US; and

over 1,250 new care and nursing bedrooms in the pipeline.

DLBP's successes ensure that the critical need for modern and fit-for-purpose accommodation for the elderly is deliverable and supported by the community and decision makers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496422/DLBP_Finalists.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496421/DLBP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dlbp-ltd-celebrates-nomination-for-healthinvestor-seniors-housing-awards-302238251.html