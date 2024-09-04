Kudelski Group
Partnership provides bulk decryption solution to replace end-of-life PowerKey CableCARDS
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 4, 2024 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., (OTCQB:BDRL) a leading designer and manufacturer of video transmission technology based in the USA. The partnership provides a highly secure solution for replacing existing PowerKey CableCARDS whose end-of-life has been declared.
About NAGRAVISION
NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.vision
Media Contact
Christina Anderson
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com
Contact
Tim Buck
