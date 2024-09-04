Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has released its latest industry report, Gastric Cancer- Global Clinical Trial Landscape (2024)

This report details the current gastric cancer (GC) research environment as it continues to evolve, as well as offering key insights into the trends that are expected to extend into the near future. The report examines the global state of clinical trials, drug discovery, and emerging therapeutic strategies, while also highlighting the significant progress in understanding and treating GC, showcasing promising therapeutic pipelines with potential benefits for patients and associated organizations worldwide.

The Novotech research analyst team provides these expert reports monthly, highlighting key metrics on the current status of specific diseases and outlining future trends that may impact the development of treatments.

Key takeaways from the report:

Global Clinical Trials Surge Since 2019, over 2,000 clinical trials have been initiated globally, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the charge, accounting for 52% of all trials.

Mainland China, in particular, stands out with 48% of the region's trials, reflecting the region's commitment to advancing GC research.

North America and Europe also play crucial roles, contributing 29% and 15% of global trials, respectively. Innovative Drug Development The report identifies 228 drugs in various stages of development, highlighting a robust pipeline aimed at improving GC treatment outcomes.

Notably, 11 drugs have already received approval, with 28 on the market, demonstrating the tangible progress made in recent years.

The most significant focus is on targeted therapies and immunotherapies, with nearly 40% of ongoing Phase III trials investigating Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) antagonists. Advanced Therapeutic Strategies GC treatment strategies are increasingly shifting toward personalized medicine, with advancements in biomarker-directed therapies and molecular diagnostic techniques.

Perioperative chemotherapy remains the standard for resectable GC, while ongoing research explores the benefits of combining targeted and immunotherapies in both perioperative and adjuvant settings. GC Therapies Attract Significant Funding From 2019 to 2023, GC research attracted substantial venture capital funding, totaling $7.4 billion globally.

China and the United States are the leading recipients, securing $4.53 billion and $2.97 billion, respectively.

This financial support underscores the global commitment to addressing the unmet needs of GC patients and advancing treatment options. Challenges and Opportunities The report highlights ongoing challenges, including the high cost of advanced treatments and the need for better patient selection and tailored therapies.

However, significant opportunities exist in the form of liquid biopsies for detecting circulating DNA and the continued development of genetic and molecular profiling to personalize treatment approaches further. Market Leaders: The report identifies key players in the GC treatment market, including Pfizer, Roche, Merck Co., Eli Lilly and Co., and Sanofi Strategic Insights: The report includes a SWOT analysis, demonstrating the effectiveness of current treatments in managing symptoms and improving quality of life, while also identifying areas where emerging techniques may offer improvements.

With ongoing clinical trials, innovative drug development, evolving therapeutic strategies, and continued investment of capital, the future of GC treatment looks promising.

For more information and to download the full report free of charge, please visit Novotech's website or contact our media relations team.

