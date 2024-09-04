Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
4 September 2024
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2024, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS
0.012%
SHERBORNE INVT(GUERNSEY)
0.435%
WORSLEY INVESTORS
0.056%
NEWRIVER REIT
0.418%
DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE
0.404%
CAPITAL & REGIONAL
0.070%
WAREHOUSE REIT
0.570%
EMPIRIC STUDENT PROP
0.165%
STANDARD LIFE INV PTY INC
0.187%
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES
0.086%
