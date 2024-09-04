IMAART LLC: White-Glove Fertility Concierge & Surrogacy - Distinctive Approach Recognized by Beverly Hills Enclave

CEO Michelle Tang awarded Beverly Hills Living Magazine's Innovator of the Year - honoring her remarkable vision & creative approach to boutique fertility and surrogacy services. Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, IMA ART has unceasingly provided bespoke advisory services, delivering an unparalleled experience for discerning individuals looking to build their families.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / IMA ART Fertility, the world's leading luxury fertility concierge and surrogacy agency, continues to epitomize excellence with its signature white-glove services. CEO Michelle Tang's commitment to compassionate advocacy and exceptional care has set a new standard in the industry, providing bespoke fertility and surrogacy solutions for her clients.









The boutique Fertility Maison's distinctive white-glove approach combines cutting-edge reproductive technologies with an ultra-luxury concierge service. "White-glove" signifies a level of service that goes beyond the standard, emphasizing luxury, precision, and personalized attention. From the moment guests arrive in Beverly Hills, the Co-Founders personally greet and escort VIC's to their luxury hotels. The Co-Founders accompany clients to each IVF clinic appointment.

White-Glove Signature Elements:

Personalized Care: Access to comprehensive tailored fertility treatment plans, and one-on-one attention from the Co-Founders

Luxury Travel Experience: Specialized services for those traveling from abroad, including visa assistance and bespoke travel arrangements.

Concierge Services: Benefit from personalized support, including airport and hotel pick-ups, accommodations, and administrative tasks.

Surrogacy Support: Experience unparalleled guidance and support throughout the surrogacy process, from matching with a surrogate to handling legal and financial matters.

Invitation only Mobile App: Supported by SOC II compliant provider, seamlessly assists clients to communicate their needs and the Co-Founders answers.

Why Choose IMA ART Fertility?

Fertility Excellence: Our team of world-class reproductive endocrinologists and laboratory technicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality care with leading success rates. Fertility treatments include IVF, ICSI, egg freezing, and pre-implantation genetic testing.

Personalized Approach: We understand that every family-building journey is unique, and we tailor our services accordingly.

Luxury Experience: Enjoy the ultimate in comfort, convenience, and discretion.

Comprehensive Support: Experienced international concierge services ensure every aspect of their client's journey is taken care of.

"At IMA ART, we believe building a family is a deeply personal journey, deserving the utmost care and attention. Our white-glove services are designed to provide our clients with an unparalleled experience, from the moment they arrive in California to the day they welcome their baby into their world." - Michelle Tang, CEO & Co-Founder

About IMA ART

The World's First & Only Luxury Fertility Concierge & Surrogacy Agency, nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. The private firm is a sanctuary of bespoke advisory services offering discreet fertility solutions to an exclusive clientele. The Fertility Maison has redefined the journey for discerning clients expecting savoir faire.

Known for its distinctive approach to parenthood and strict confidentiality, IMA ART blends luxury white-glove concierge services with a deep commitment to personalized care. The firm stands as a paradigm of excellence in Haute Fertility.

