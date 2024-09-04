River City Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team

River City Bank welcomes new additions to the commercial banking team.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / River City Bank welcomes two new additions to its commercial banking team. Terrell Virgil joined the Bank in August as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer & Director of Business Development. In this newly created role at the Bank, Terrell works as a member of the executive team to develop strategies and products to grow the Bank. He will also lead a Business Development team to implement strategies to effectively grow and service the Bank's middle-market commercial clients.

Terrell is a highly successful finance executive with two decades of experience as a commercial banker and leader in the Sacramento region. He previously held positions with other banks as both an individual contributor and in leadership roles. He brings extensive experience with syndicated debt finance, acquisition financing, equipment leasing, and financing, traditional and asset-based lending and commercial real estate finance. With a creative approach to credit structuring and his ability to streamline process workflows, Terrell has consistently been a top-producing banker at the national level, throughout his career.

"Terrell brings proven leadership, depth of commercial banking experience, and great energy to River City Bank. He will build on the strengths of our commercial banking team while developing strategies for growth that will contribute to the Bank's long-term success," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank.

Terrell earned his B.S. in Business Administration from The University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. He was a member of UOP's Men's Basketball team and has coached and mentored young student athletes in the Greater Sacramento area since 2008.

Derek Brown is also joining the Bank as AVP, Relationship Manager. Derek is based in the Bank's Woodland office and will work closely with Patrick Imbach, SVP, Relationship Manager, to strengthen and expand our relationships with regional agricultural clients. He brings more than eight years of experience with American Ag Credit where he was a Chattel Evaluator and developed a deep understanding of ag appraisals.

"Our Ag Team, led by Patrick Imbach, has experienced tremendous success in recent years," noted Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. "With the addition of Derek, we reinforce our commitment to providing excellent customer service with a skilled and highly responsive team. We are excited to welcome Derek to the team and look forward to his contributions."

"We're pleased to have Derek join the team at our Woodland office," said Rebecca Fabisch Miller, EVP, Commercial Banking Director. "His expertise in agriculture will make him a valuable asset to our clients, reinforcing our commitment and dedication to supporting our customers."

Derek earned a Bachelor of Agricultural and Business Management from Chico State University and a Masters of Agribusiness from Kansas State University.

ABOUT RIVER CITY BANK:

Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past seven years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of over $5 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer, and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, concierge-like level of service, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with an office in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC.

