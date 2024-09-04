Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric: Thomas F. Martin Named "Lawyer of the Year" in 2025 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America

Renowned Workers' Compensation Attorney Thomas F. Martin Honored for Exceptional Legal Excellence and Client Advocacy

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Thomas F. Martin, a workers' compensation attorney in Orange County, California, is proud to announce that he has been named Workers' Compensation "Lawyer of the Year" in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. This distinguished recognition highlights Mr. Martin's dedication to his clients and reputation for exceptional legal skills in the field of workers' compensation.

Thomas F. Martin, PLC

Only one attorney in each field of law in a designated metropolitan area is honored with the "Lawyer of the Year" title.

The Best Lawyers in America® is one of the most respected peer-reviewed publications in the legal industry. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on an exhaustive peer-review process that captures the consensus opinion of leading lawyers regarding the professional abilities of their colleagues.

This award is a testament to the respect and esteem that Mr. Martin has earned from his peers within the legal community for his relentless pursuit of justice for his clients over the last 30 years. He is well known for achieving successful results in complex and challenging work injury cases.

Mr. Martin is also routinely invited to speak to attorney groups about the latest ways to achieve justice for injured workers and often meets with members of the State Legislature to discuss ways to improve the laws for those who are injured on the job.

Contact Information

Thomas F. Martin, Esq.

2107 North Broadway, Suite 206

Santa Ana, CA 92706

Phone: (714) 547-5025

Website: https://thomasfmartin.com

SOURCE: Thomas F. Martin, PLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.