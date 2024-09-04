Japan has allocated 33. 6 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest bid for a 650 kW solar project came in at JPY 5. 0 ($0. 035)/kWh, while the average final price was JPY 8. 08/kWh. Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 33. 6 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 21st auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 107 MW of generating capacity. The 22 selected projects range in size from ...

