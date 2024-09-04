Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
04.09.24
17:40 Uhr
8,047 Euro
-0,006
-0,07 %
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 18:12 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.

Number of shares repurchased:

50,283

Date of transaction:

04 September 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

677.810

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

676.100

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

678.000

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

77,568,185

Total Shares held in Treasury:

4,797,330

Total Voting Rights:

72,770,855

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


© 2024 PR Newswire
