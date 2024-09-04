Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
04.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,020
-1,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.09.2024 19:10 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2024 / 17:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         100.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          95.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.6742p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,227,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,227,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      98.6742p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6784               96.80       08:25:21          00071230372TRLO0      XLON 
6359               96.00       08:26:13          00071230411TRLO0      XLON 
3193               95.20       08:27:38          00071230567TRLO0      XLON 
3031               95.20       08:28:40          00071230606TRLO0      XLON 
9171               97.00       10:04:57          00071234920TRLO0      XLON 
14918               97.00       10:12:02          00071235208TRLO0      XLON 
410                97.00       10:12:02          00071235209TRLO0      XLON 
5292               98.00       10:20:20          00071235452TRLO0      XLON 
5114               99.00       10:55:43          00071236487TRLO0      XLON 
608                99.00       10:58:53          00071236582TRLO0      XLON 
6718               99.00       10:58:53          00071236583TRLO0      XLON 
1800               99.00       10:59:13          00071236603TRLO0      XLON 
641                99.00       10:59:13          00071236604TRLO0      XLON 
2994               99.80       11:14:38          00071236972TRLO0      XLON 
686                99.80       11:14:38          00071236973TRLO0      XLON 
3024               99.80       11:14:38          00071236974TRLO0      XLON 
1060               99.80       11:14:38          00071236975TRLO0      XLON 
5056               99.80       11:14:55          00071236988TRLO0      XLON 
1535               99.20       11:28:58          00071237336TRLO0      XLON 
1612               99.20       11:34:18          00071237501TRLO0      XLON 
12873               99.20       11:36:26          00071237592TRLO0      XLON 
4600               99.20       11:36:26          00071237593TRLO0      XLON 
3331               99.20       11:36:26          00071237594TRLO0      XLON 
3691               99.00       12:01:31          00071238644TRLO0      XLON 
8646               99.00       12:01:31          00071238645TRLO0      XLON 
2467               98.40       12:01:50          00071238651TRLO0      XLON 
846                98.40       12:03:05          00071238716TRLO0      XLON 
3079               98.40       12:03:05          00071238717TRLO0      XLON 
2000               99.80       13:34:10          00071242509TRLO0      XLON 
1618               99.80       13:34:10          00071242510TRLO0      XLON 
3123               99.80       13:34:10          00071242511TRLO0      XLON 
6214               100.00      14:09:13          00071244091TRLO0      XLON 
183                100.00      14:09:13          00071244092TRLO0      XLON 
4290               99.20       14:21:30          00071244472TRLO0      XLON 
1733               99.20       14:21:30          00071244473TRLO0      XLON 
6761               98.80       14:25:42          00071244632TRLO0      XLON 
1012               98.80       14:54:58          00071246202TRLO0      XLON 
5887               98.80       15:01:02          00071246635TRLO0      XLON 
998                98.80       15:01:02          00071246636TRLO0      XLON 
4330               98.80       15:01:02          00071246637TRLO0      XLON 
1650               98.80       15:01:02          00071246638TRLO0      XLON 
7014               99.80       15:50:32          00071250180TRLO0      XLON 
659                99.80       15:53:32          00071250325TRLO0      XLON 
1047               99.80       15:53:32          00071250326TRLO0      XLON 
1324               99.80       15:53:36          00071250334TRLO0      XLON 
697                99.80       15:53:36          00071250335TRLO0      XLON 
1954               99.40       15:55:05          00071250381TRLO0      XLON 
4945               99.40       15:55:05          00071250382TRLO0      XLON 
1938               99.80       16:13:57          00071251255TRLO0      XLON 
934                99.80       16:13:57          00071251256TRLO0      XLON 
5162               99.80       16:13:57          00071251257TRLO0      XLON 
1500               99.80       16:13:57          00071251258TRLO0      XLON 
412                99.80       16:13:57          00071251259TRLO0      XLON 
4600               99.80       16:13:57          00071251260TRLO0      XLON 
822                99.80       16:13:57          00071251261TRLO0      XLON 
1079               99.40       16:21:09          00071251698TRLO0      XLON 
6575               99.40       16:21:09          00071251699TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344835 
EQS News ID:  1981813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981813&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2024 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
