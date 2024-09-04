Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico becomes the primary reference for the WISeContainer platform and sensors

Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico becomes the primary reference for the WISeContainer platform and sensors

Algeciras, Spain, Geneva, Switzerland - September 4, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey" or "Company") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, together with its subsidiary WISeSAT and its strategic partner Avant IoT, are pleased to announce that Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico, in partnership with AvantIoT, is driving the future of smart logistics by becoming the first reference for the WISeContainer platform and sensors. This innovative initiative was presented during the APBA Travesía de la Innovación event.

Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico has started equipping its entire fleet of 40 and 45-foot containers with state-of-the-art WISeContainer IoT sensors. These sensors are designed to enhance container security and provide real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities. By implementing this innovative technology, Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico is establishing the most advanced standards in the logistics industry, improving operational efficiency, and maximizing the security of goods during transportation operations.

Benefits for Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico and its customers

The implementation of WISeContainer technology brings numerous benefits to Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico. The real-time tracking capabilities provided by IoT sensors enable constant monitoring of the location and status of each container, significantly improving asset management and reducing the risk of loss or theft. By having immediate access to critical data, Bernardino Abad can optimize its logistics operations, reduce downtime and improve its ability to respond quickly to any unexpected events or delays, as well as defend the interests of its cargo teams and its customers' goods based on the valuable information the system and sensors provide.

In addition, the advanced security features built into WISeContainer technology protect against unauthorized access and tampering. This level of security not only safeguards the goods inside the containers, but also helps Bernardino Abad maintain a high level of trust and reliability with its customers.

Improving customer satisfaction and supply chain transparency

For Bernardino Abad's customers, the integration of WISeContainer's IoT sensors will represent a significant increase in transparency and customer service. Customers will benefit from instant updates on the status and location of their shipments, giving them peace of mind and the ability to plan more effectively. Increased visibility into the supply chain will also enable customers to optimize inventory management, reduce costs associated with delayed or lost goods, and improve overall operational efficiency.

In addition, the ability to monitor environmental conditions inside containers, such as temperature and humidity, ensures that goods sensitive to these parameters are transported in optimal conditions, reducing spoilage and damage. This is particularly beneficial for industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and high-tech products, where maintaining specific conditions is critical to product quality and safety.

Benefits for ports and the logistics ecosystem in general

The introduction of smart containers equipped with WISeContainer technology also presents substantial benefits to the ports through which these containers pass. Real-time tracking and monitoring streamlines port operations by reducing the time required for inspection and processing. Enhanced security measures help prevent theft and fraudulent cargo handling, contributing to a safer and more secure port environment.

In addition, data collected from WISeContainer sensors can provide valuable information on container flow and port congestion, enabling ports to optimize their operations and reduce bottlenecks. This contributes to a more efficient logistics ecosystem, benefiting all parties involved, from logistics companies and shipping lines to freight forwarders and end customers.

Commitment to innovation and excellence

Together with Wisekey, Avant IoT and Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico are leading the digital transformation of the logistics sector, demonstrating the immense potential of IoT technology to revolutionize supply chain management. By adopting innovative solutions such as WISeContainer, Bernardino Abad demonstrates its commitment to staying ahead of the curve and continuously improving the quality and reliability of its services.

"We are proud to drive this transformation and are already starting to see the positive impact it will have on our operations and customer satisfaction," said Bernardino Copano, CEO of Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

About WISeSAT.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About Bernardino Abad

Bernardino Abad is a leading logistics and transportation group whose origins date back to 1890. Our more than 125 years of experience endorse us, and today we have offices in different countries and we are considered a worldwide reference.

Characterized by its high level of entrepreneurship, it expands its business with the objective of being able to offer its clients the best alternatives, betting on quality in each one of its services. Always at the forefront of technology, Bernardino Abad S.L. has the infrastructure and highly qualified personnel necessary to meet the needs of all our customers, always complying with the requirements established by the competent authorities.

About AvantIoT

AvantIoT is a native IoT company with 360 services. We design and manufacture secure IoT hardware, software and firmware. Providing intermediation services in engineering services and technological development and innovation applied to productive activities. Development, industrialization, manufacturing and commercialization of systems and elements of logistics, mobility and the Internet of Things in general.

Contactos :

WISeKey

Compañía Inversores

Carlos Moreira The Equity Group Inc.

C Chairman & CEO Lena Cati +1 212 836-9611 lcati@equityny.com

Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Katie Murphy +1 212 836-9612 murphy@equityny.com

info@wisekey.com

Bernardino Abad Grupo Logístico

Bernardino Copano Gil

CEO

bcopano@bernardinoabad.es

AvantIoT

Ignacio Moldes

CIO

ignacio.moldes@avantiot.io

Descargo de responsabilidad:

Esta comunicación contiene expresa o implícitamente ciertas declaraciones prospectivas sobre WISeKey International Holding Ltd y su negocio. Tales declaraciones implican ciertos riesgos conocidos y desconocidos, incertidumbres y otros factores, que podrían causar que los resultados reales, la situación financiera, el rendimiento o los logros de WISeKey International Holding Ltd sean sustancialmente diferentes de cualquier resultado futuro, rendimiento o logro expresado o implícito por dichas declaraciones prospectivas. WISeKey International Holding Ltd proporciona esta comunicación a partir de esta fecha y no se compromete a actualizar ninguna declaración prospectiva contenida en la misma como resultado de nueva información, eventos futuros o de otra manera.

Este comunicado de prensa no constituye una oferta para vender, ni una solicitud de una oferta para comprar, ningún valor, y no constituye un prospecto de oferta en el sentido de la Ley de Servicios Financieros de Suiza ("FinSA"), la legislación predecesora de FinSA o publicidad en el sentido de la FinSA. Los inversores deben basarse en su propia evaluación de WISeKey y sus valores, incluyendo los méritos y riesgos involucrados. Nada de lo contenido en este documento es, o debe ser considerado, como una promesa o representación sobre el rendimiento futuro de WISeKey.