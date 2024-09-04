Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
04.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
Blue Butterfly Welcomes Scott Jackson as Managing Director of Retailer Services

SCITUATE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Blue Butterfly, a leading strategic consultancy in retail real estate, is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Jackson as Managing Director of its newly expanded Retailer Services practice. With more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, Jackson will drive the firm's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions for retail clients.

Scott Jackson, Managing Director or Retailer Services

Scott Jackson, Managing Director or Retailer Services

Jackson's focus will be on enhancing retailer strategies, transitioning e-commerce brands into physical retail spaces and optimizing store operations to support scalable growth. His offering will complement Blue Butterfly's established services, including specialty leasing, portfolio optimization and strategic business development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Blue Butterfly team," said Patricia Norins, Partner at Blue Butterfly. "His unparalleled expertise in engaging modern shoppers and advancing retail strategies will be instrumental for brands looking to innovate and grow."

Jackson brings deep experience from his work with major brands including Brookstone, Lindt Chocolate and Rosetta Stone. Over the past decade, he launched and oversaw operations for permanent retail stores, and more than 1,000 pop-ups and kiosks, every holiday season in markets across North America.

Jackson said, "I am excited to join Blue Butterfly and eager to apply my experience to help our clients uncover and seize strategic opportunities, whether they are expanding into new markets or refining their existing operations."

"Scott's insightful approach and profound understanding of retail dynamics make him a valuable asset to our clients," explains Michael Brielmann, Partner at Blue Butterfly. "His leadership will greatly enhance our retailer services, ensuring we continue to offer top-tier expertise and support to all our partners."

Contact Information

Patricia Norins
Partner
pnorins@bluebutterflyllc.com
7812065295

SOURCE: Blue Butterfly

