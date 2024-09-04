Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mirame Fine Art: Costa Rica's Economic Boom Spurs Real Estate Surge; MÍRAME Fine Art Emerges as Key Player in Art Market

Economic Growth Fuels Real Estate and Art Market

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / As the high season approaches, Costa Rica is experiencing a notable rise in both its economic and cultural sectors, fueled by the nation's ongoing economic expansion. https://miramefineart.com/costa-rican-economic-growth-mirame/

Playas Del Coco, Costa Rica

Playas Del Coco, Costa Rica
Pacific Coast

According to FocusEconomics, Costa Rica's GDP is projected to reach USD 96 billion in 2024, a substantial rise from USD 69.1 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's robust economic growth. This surge is driving a parallel boom in the real estate market, with luxury residential developments targeting expatriates expected to generate USD 6.5 billion in sales over the next five years. The influx of around 8,500 high-end units is not only reshaping the property market but also sparking new interest in culturally resonant artworks that showcase Costa Rica's rich heritage and natural beauty.

Economic Growth: A Catalyst for the Art Market

MÍRAME Fine Art is playing a key role in this emerging trend. As a new platform, MÍRAME offers collectors the opportunity to explore and purchase works by artists living and working in Costa Rica. Its integration of augmented reality technology allows everyone, from potential buyers to interior designers, to visualize artworks in their own spaces, no matter their location. Combined with DHL integration for seamless shipping, MÍRAME is simplifying the process of bringing Costa Rican art into homes around the world.

Local Artists Gain International Attention

The rising interest in Costa Rican art, supported by platforms like MÍRAME Fine Art, is helping to elevate local artists on the international stage. The economic growth and the increasing affluence among expatriates are leading to a surge in private collectors and art patrons keen to invest in the Costa Rican art scene. Although newly launched, MÍRAME is making significant strides in connecting Costa Rican artists with a global audience through its online platform and by forming strategic partnerships with high-end housing developments, particularly in Guanacaste.

Costa Rica: Emerging Cultural Hub in Latin America

Costa Rica's blend of economic prosperity and cultural vibrancy is positioning the country as an emerging cultural hub in Latin America. The growing influence of MÍRAME Fine Art in promoting local talent and facilitating international sales is contributing to this transformation. With the expected increase in wealth during the high season, demand for luxury goods and cultural artifacts is likely to grow, further establishing Costa Rica's role in the international art market.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for Costa Rica's Art and Real Estate Markets

In conclusion, Costa Rica's ongoing economic growth, as highlighted by FocusEconomics, combined with the innovative approach of emerging platforms like MÍRAME Fine Art, is enhancing the nation's status as a prime destination for both high-end real estate and fine art. As the high season approaches, the country's art sector, bolstered by MÍRAME's cutting-edge technology and growing influence, is poised for a period of dynamic growth and expansion.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: Mirame Fine Art

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.