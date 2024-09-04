SHARGE, a global leader in high-performance power and data solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovations at this year's IFA exhibition in Berlin. The Forged Carbon Fiber Series and Disk Plus NVMe SSD Enclosure mark a significant step forward in SHARGE's commitment to blending premium design with cutting-edge technology in portable power and storage solutions.

Unveil The Exciting New Releases: Forged Carbon Fiber Series

Crafted from recycled carbon fiber, Forged Carbon Fiber Series combineseco-friendly durability with refined design.

CarbonMag (10K) is the world's first Qi2-certified carbon fiber power bank with faster 15W wireless portable charging. CarbonMag (5K) is nearly "invisibly" slim, only 8.8mm thick, and weighs 120g.

Disk Plus: Ultra-slim Data Solution for Your Daily Tech

Shout out to Bauhaus design. Disk Plus comes with a clean, minimalistic yet premium design with a CNC aluminum alloy body.

World's thinnest 0.24", extreme portability Dual USB-C ports, allowing for simultaneous data transfer and device charging Snap with Mag, easily attach to your devices for convenience Streamlined cable management, cleverly built-in 10Gbps read/write, powered by USB 3.2 Gen 2

Join SHARGE at IFA 2024

SHARGE is thrilled to showcase these products at IFA 2024, highlighting its ongoing commitment to innovation and design excellence. Visitors are encouraged to experience these groundbreaking products firsthand at SHARGE's booth located at Messe Berlin, 14055 Berlin, Germany, H7.2C-503. Visitors will have a chance to participate in SHARGE's exciting giveaway.

About SHARGE

Founded in 2020, SHARGE is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. Products including Shargeek 100, ICEMAG, Shargeek 170, Pouch, and SHARGE Disk enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design. With global user satisfaction over 98%, SHARGE has become the #1 selling brand in the $200 price range for power supply products on Amazon US.

Going forward, SHARGE will remain dedicated to personal outdoor power solutions, high-power fast charging technology, and other premium advanced tech products, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and a sustainable future.

SHARGE will disclose upcoming wearable AI product. For more information about SHARGE products, please visit www.sharge.de.

