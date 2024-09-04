Empire Builder Productions Releases New Documentary, The Atlantis Puzzle

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / The mystery of Atlantis has finally been solved. So suggests The Atlantis Puzzle, a new documentary from Empire Builder Productions now available on Amazon. It showcases Greek researcher George Sarantitis and his profound realization: the Atlantis story suffered from key mistranslations in the past that rendered it fantasy. Correctly understood, modern awareness of ancient climate and geography indicates that certain aspects of the myth may have real grounding in fact.

The Atlantis Puzzle - at the Acropolis of Athens

Director and host Jack Kelley takes viewers on a journey across thousands of years of ancient history and ideas, unveiling new discoveries about the lost continent of Atlantis in the new documentary The Atlantis Puzzle.

Filmed on multiple continents, the documentary takes viewers from the myth's origins with ancient Greek philosopher Plato, to barren deserts that were once green savannah filled with mega-lakes, to an enormous warehouse-sized machine at Oregon State University that recreates tsunamis like the one that allegedly destroyed the mythical capital city of Atlantis.

Director Jack Kelley says, "I thought the lost continent of Atlantis was nonsense - until I discovered George Sarantitis." Kelley first encountered Plato's writing at Yale, which opened his mind to the idea. "Latin and ancient Greek are filled with grammatical nuances - it's easy to misinterpret things - even something enormous like Atlantis."

The lost continent that never sank.

A key element for Sarantitis is the ancient Greek term "Atlantic Pelagos," previously rendered as "Atlantic Ocean" despite the fact "pelagos" refers to something like the Aegean Sea. Such misreadings had past translators writing that Atlantis was a fantastical continent that sank into the Atlantic Ocean overnight around 9600 BCE - a theory fringe theorists have tried to prove to little avail.

In Sarantitis' carefully studied translation, only Atlantis' capital city was flooded, and Plato's Atlantic Pelagos once existed as a prehistoric sea in North Africa known as the Chotts Megalake. Crossing it led to the mainland of Atlantis, now Western Africa. Sarantitis counters skeptics via a careful grounding in Plato's original words.

And modern climate science backs Sarantitis up. Huge lakes and river systems existed in northern Africa during a period called the Green Sahara. With climate change in the headlines today, it seems ironic that the solution to this ancient "lost continent" mystery long went unrecognized because today's Sahara looks nothing like it did millennia ago.

A journey across 12,000 years of myth, history, and climate science, The Atlantis Puzzle explains what modern archaeology tells us can't be true about the story, and also in compelling fashion explains how Atlantis became "lost" - not because it ever sank, but because we've forgotten how to understand Plato's original words. If the film is correct, we finally know the amazing truth behind the most misunderstood mystery of all time.

Now available on Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube movies.

