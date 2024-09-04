MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports to Host Fantasy Football World Championships and Game One With the Chiefs vs Ravens September 5th at Circa Hotel and Stadium Swim in Las Vegas, Nevada

Moneyline Sports Inc., a provider of next generation predictive sports analytics, mobile applications and data products for US sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, today announced the Company in partnership with Full Time Fantasy Sports, is hosting the Fantasy Football World Championships at Circa Hotel and Stadium Swim September 5th, 2024.

Moneyline Sports will host the event to announce its' recently filed S-1 registration statement and public markets strategy, the upcoming launch of the Moneyline Sports mobile application "Playbook Sports" and meet with the thousands of fantasy guests in attendance for the event to introduce the Moneyline Sports brands.

The Circa Sports Million pro football contest kicks off with the start of the 2024 NFL regular season Thursday, Sept. 5 with an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Ravens and Chiefs. The Circa Million is in its 6th year and has grown to become the biggest pro football handicapping contest in the United States with a first place prize and payout of $1 million to the winner.

"We are extremely pleased to host this event at Circa Hotel and Casino, and announce our partnership with Full time Fantasy and CEO, Ian Ritchie. We look forward to our continued partnership to introduce Moneyline Sports and our premium brands through Full time Fantasy's magazine, media and Circa Resort Las Vegas.

About Moneyline Sports

Moneyline Sports is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Company creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and mobile platforms. As a provider of next generation predictive sports analytics, the Company develops and distributes mobile applications and data products for US sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of Moneyline Sports' common stock. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size and expected price range of the initial public offering, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under "Risk Factors" under the Moneyline Sports registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, Moneyline Sports has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

CONTACT

Investor relations

Info@moneylinesports.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Manager

info@moneylinesports.com

SOURCE: Moneyline Sports Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com