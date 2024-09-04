Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Gallus Medical Detox, a provider of in-patient medical detoxification services for patients struggling with drug and alcohol addictions, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its service offering to include outpatient behavioral services.

Gallus Medical Detox Announces Expansion of Service

Gallus has opened a new facility to provide intensive outpatient behavioral services (IOP) in Denver, Colorado. IOP Services will be offered within the Gallus IOP facility and also on a virtual and hybrid basis to serve a broad patient population within the state of Colorado. The IOP program meets in three-hour sessions three days a week, conveniently scheduled so that group participants can continue to meet their family and work obligations.

Under the leadership of Sara Kaylor, LCDC, LPC, Executive Clinical Director, the Gallus IOP Program helps patients struggling with alcohol and drug addictions on their road to recovery. Ms. Kaylor stated: "Our experienced team of licensed therapists has been providing behavioral therapy in conjunction with medical detox services for many years and we are very pleased to have built a formal IOP program to continue the extension of our services."

Warren Olsen, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Since our founding in 2011, we have provided excellent in-patient medical detox services helping thousands of patients on their road to recovery, and we are delighted to bring our same commitment to excellence in providing IOP services."

ABOUT GALLUS MEDICAL DETOX.

Gallus Medical Detox operates 24/7 in-patient facilities in Dallas, TX, Aurora, CO, and Scottsdale, AZ, which provide the highest quality medical detoxification services to patients struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction in addition to its newly opened outpatient facility in Denver, CO. Gallus anticipates offering IOP services in Arizona and Texas before year-end.

For additional information, visit www.gallusdetox.com or call 866-358-6446.

