Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 20:48 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prime Focus Technologies unveils CLEAR Converse, a Conversational AI agent for enterprises

Delivering 3X efficiency in Media Asset Management and Supply Chain Operations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a pioneer in AI-powered technology solutions, unveils CLEAR® Converse, a conversational AI agent for enterprises at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. CLEAR® Converse, the latest innovation in PFT's AI suite, is set to redefine Media Asset Management (MAM) and Supply Chain operations by delivering 3X greater efficiency and an unparalleled user experience.

Prime Focus Technologies

CLEAR® Converse is a personal content assistant that elevates asset discovery and actionability. This agent, built on the CLEAR® AI platform and augmented with the Agentic Action Framework, can activate dynamic workflows powered by natural language. This agent can help perform autonomous and semi-autonomous tasks through specialized AI agents tailored to media supply chain functions. Layered on CLEAR AI industry-leading Metadata & Search AI Agents, CLEAR® Converse offers a highly adaptable and flexible solution customized to meet the unique needs of content enterprises.

"CLEAR® Converse goes beyond technology; it's a catalyst for transformation," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO at PFT. "By integrating agentic workflows and virtual co-workers, this conversational AI can expand your on-demand workforce, redefine content supply chain operations, and drive growth.

The CLEAR® AI platform's open architecture allows users to deploy CLEAR® Converse as a ready-to-use agent or further build it to meet specific enterprise requirements. As a market leader in video understanding, PFT has integrated deep multi-modal metadata capabilities into CLEAR® Converse, making conversations with the platform more impactful and precise. With patented Machine Wisdom technology and custom-built small models that enhance accuracy, the platform is tailored to enterprise-specific data, ensuring deterministic AI interventions that are both reliable and effective.

CLEAR® Converse is ready to deploy and is an indispensable tool for content companies looking to optimize their supply chains and MAM operations.

Get chatty with CLEAR® Converse at IBC 2024.

We are in Hall 5 at stand H88. Click here to schedule a meeting.

CLEAR®, where content meets revenue.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney- owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hearst, PBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios and more.

For more information visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contact

T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
t.shobhana@primefocus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965978/Prime_Focus_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prime-focus-technologies-unveils-clear-converse-a-conversational-ai-agent-for-enterprises-302238381.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.