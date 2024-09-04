Ron Simon & Associates Files First Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boar's Head in Listeria Outbreak

The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been retained by the family of Gunter Morgenstein to represent them in the ongoing litigation concerning the Listeria outbreak linked to contaminated Boar's Head products.

On June 30, 2024, Mr. Morgenstein, a Holocaust survivor, purchased Boar's Head liverwurst from his local Harris Teeter store in Newport News, VA. Over the next week, he consumed the liverwurst in sandwiches and soon began experiencing severe symptoms, including diarrhoea, weakness, and shortness of breath. On July 8th, Mr. Morgenstein was rushed to Riverside Regional Hospital by ambulance. Over the next 10 days, his condition worsened, reaching a critically ill status. Blood cultures confirmed the presence of listeria bacteria, and subsequent tests, including a cerebral spinal fluid culture, confirmed listeria meningitis. While hospitalized, Gunter developed a fever, elevated heart rate, significantly declining red blood cell counts, and sepsis.

Mr. Morgenstein, a Holocaust survivor, was admitted to the hospital on July 8 with breathing difficulties. Although the hospital considered discharging him two days later, Morgenstein's family requested he stay under care. His condition rapidly deteriorated soon after, and he was diagnosed with listeria meningoencephalitis and sepsis. Medical records confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. He died on July 18th.

By July 18th, Gunter had suffered severe brain damage, and doctors informed the family that he would not recover. He passed away later that day.

Virginia health officials later confirmed that the listeria found in Gunter's blood and spinal fluid was an exact genetic match to the listeria found in contaminated Boar's Head products. Boar's Head has since recalled all products, including liverwurst, manufactured at its Jarratt, Virginia facility due to potential listeria contamination.

To date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 57 victims across 18 states who have suffered from listeria poisoning linked to Boar's Head products. All victims have been hospitalized, and nine deaths have been reported.

Gunter's son, Garshon, issued the following statement: "My family is devastated. Dad was always a beacon of positivity, with a smile for everyone, a kind word for strangers, and a big hug for us. We hope that through this legal process, we can make Boar's Head and other lunch meat products safer for future consumers."

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement and Establishes Listeria Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents the Morgenstein family and several other victims of the outbreak, issued the following statement: "Gunter was an outstanding individual who led an exemplary life. No one should die from eating a sandwich. Our hearts go out to the Morgensteins and others who have suffered from this outbreak. Through this lawsuit and others, we will determine what went wrong at Boar's Head, why routine product and environmental testing failed to detect deadly listeria in Boar's Head products, and what steps can be taken to prevent such a tragedy from happening again."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Listeria Claim Center to assist victims of the outbreak. The Listeria Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at www.ronsimonassociates.com.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

For over 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases across the United States. Their work has led to significant improvements in food safety procedures within Fortune 500 companies and has inspired legislation aimed at protecting consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on major television networks, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and FOX, as well as in leading print media outlets. His legal team has secured over $800 million in compensation for their clients. Additionally, Mr. Simon regularly publishes articles on food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com, which reaches readers in more than 180 countries.

Through his litigation, media commentary, and publications, Mr. Simon consistently challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to enhance the safety of the food supply.

For media inquiries or more information on the Listeria outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or via email at ron@rsaalaw.com.

SOURCE: Ron Simon & Associates

