Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A2PHHG | ISIN: US90353T1007
04.09.2024 21:26 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: EUDR Compliance and the Uber Evolution of Traceability Platforms

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / SCS Global Services:

Complimentary Webinar

EUDR Compliance and the Uber Evolution of Traceability Platforms

September 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT

REGISTER HERE

Compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) begins in earnest on December 30, 2024 (June 30, 2025, for small businesses) and companies that fall within the affected industries-particularly those dealing in soy, beef, oil palm, rubber, wood, cocoa, coffee, and many derived products-are finding the path to compliance exceptionally challenging.

Besides ensuring that commodities are deforestation-free and legally produced, the regulation also demands robust traceability throughout the supply chain. Traceability is seen as a central tool in the search for sustainability and ethical sourcing seeking to connect the producer with the consumer. In this transformative era, a new commercial opportunity has emerged through traceability platforms, offering not only location tracking but a broad spectrum of data analytics, including land ownership, production yields, quality assessments, fertilization practices, and much more. These platforms, some of which are free, are redefining the landscape, but at what cost?

Join SCS Consulting Services' Jan Pierre Jarrin, Managing Director, Europe and Mohammad Abdel-Razek, Technical Director, on Thursday, September 19th at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT) for a 45-minute discussion on EUDR compliance focusing on:

  • The levels of traceability required for EUDR Compliance

  • What should companies look for in a traceability platform

  • The significant data risks of using "Free" traceability platforms

  • The value of doing an EUDR compliance gap analysis to help set a corporate strategy for compliance achievement by the December 30th deadline

  • How to navigate the EUDR due diligence reporting requirements

Register today to secure your spot!

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
mmohan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
