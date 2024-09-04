American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announces September Slate of Conferences and Events

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences and events in September where they will be presenting, providing thought leadership or meeting with customers, investors and industry partners.

Africa Down Under (ADU): September 4 - 6, 2024

Location: Perth, Australia

ADU is the leading forum for Australian-African business and government relations and was first launched to raise awareness of Australia's interests in African mining and energy.The three day meeting has evolved to become the largest African-focused mining event held outside the continent itself which is reflected by the number of high-profile participants who attend each year.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

DIBC Symposium : September 11 - 12, 2024

Location: San Diego, CA

The inaugural Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Symposium will feature key perspectives from Interagency partners and the investment community, along with keynote speakers and senior leaders from our DoD program and project sponsors.

Steven Frankowski, Comptroller of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

The Atlantic Council Roundtable: September 23 - 26, 2024

Location: New York, New York

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the Atlantic Council will host a series of dynamic events addressing the world's most pressing issues and highlighting solutions to some of the biggest global challenges. In addition, this event will spotlighting the leaders shaping the global future and explore transformative ideas, forces, and people, and convene leaders in government, business, and finance from both sides of the Atlantic at the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Nasdaq Annual Climate Week Conference: September 25, 2024

Location: New York, New York

The Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week Conference brings together professionals working in sustainability across both the corporate and investor communities.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Strength Through Innovation Summit: September 26 - 27, 2024

Location: Reston, VA

The Strength Through Innovation Summit, sponsored by Irongate Capital, is focused on bringing together stakeholders and innovative companies in aerospace, defense & intelligence, and national security.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Former National Security Professionals' Conference: September 27 - 28, 2024

Location: Arlington, VA

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

