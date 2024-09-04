Anzeige
04.09.2024
Proffiliant Unveils Groundbreaking Loan Origination Tool for Precision-Based Performance Marketing

Proffiliant's New Targeted Offer Optimization Solution Drives Higher Conversion Rates and Customer Engagement

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Proffiliant, a leading performance marketing technology company, announces the launch of its new solution for enhancing conversion rates through highly targeted offer optimization.

Leveraging the expertise of its in-house account managers, Proffiliant empowers financial institutions to refine their customer acquisition strategies with a proprietary solution that integrates campaign optimization, automation, fraud detection, and enhanced traffic distribution.

"Our mission has always been to develop the most intelligent and precise technologies for the fintech industry, and this new solution represents a significant step forward," said Aleksandr Pashayan, President of Proffiliant.

The impact of Proffiliant's new solution is already making waves. A rising financial institution partnered with Proffiliant to enhance its loan origination process. By implementing precise offer targeting, the institution substantially increased customer engagement and conversion rates. Proffiliant's advanced analytics gave the institution actionable insights for reducing customer acquisition costs and achieving sustained growth.

For more information about Proffiliant's cutting-edge performance marketing technology, visit Proffiliant.com.

Contact Information

Lexington Price
contact@proffiliant.com

SOURCE: Proffiliant

View the original press release on newswire.com.

