Sertis, Inc.: Industry Veteran Kurt Meister Joins Sertis, an Innovative Multifamily Insurance MGA, as Senior Vice President, Distribution Partnerships

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Sertis (https://www.sertisins.com), a managing general agency (MGA) focused on innovation in the insurance industry, announces the appointment of Kurt Meister as Senior Vice President, Distribution Partnerships. With a distinguished career spanning 36 years, Kurt brings a wealth of expertise in underwriting leadership, program management, and broker relations to Sertis' innovative approach to multifamily insurance protection.

Kurt's career began with executive roles that shaped the insurance landscape, including his tenure at Aon, where he led all facets of specific programs at their Affinity Insurance Services division. Over his career, Kurt has excelled in sales and distribution, building productive relationships with brokerages across the nation. As Chief Sales Officer at Distinguished Programs, Kurt worked with national brokerages to strengthen the company's market leadership in existing specialty areas, specifically Commercial Real Estate, Hospitality and Multifamily.

Meister will help oversee Sertis' distribution strategy to ensure brokers and agents are able to quickly grow a profitable multifamily insurance portfolio and increase retention by offering incomparable value to property owners through risk management and risk transfer, lowering their overall operating costs. Kurt will also help lead the company's producer council comprised of the nation's most respected brokers and agents.

"At Sertis, we're redefining multifamily insurance offering brokers a unique, integrated risk management platform that delivers stable, consistent protection in a volatile market," said Kurt Meister. "I joined Sertis because I believe in this vision. The multifamily real estate sector continues to grow but faces tough headwinds from escalating insurance premiums and rising operating costs. Sertis' approach not only addresses these challenges but also provides brokers with something truly unique to offer their clients."

"We are committed to delivering unparalleled innovation, responsive service, and flexibility that make it possible for our brokers and agents to grow a profitable multifamily portfolio. Kurt Meister is a perfect fit with the expertise to build and strengthen our distribution partnerships," said Mark Gardella, CEO of Sertis. "His deep understanding of the industry and proven ability to forge strong relationships with producers and organizations will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve the multifamily marketplace."

About Sertis

Sertis stands at the forefront of transforming multifamily insurance and is renowned for its innovative solutions and insurance expertise. Backed by an AM Best A-rated insurer, Sertis is committed to delivering stability, reliability, and risk-accurate pricing to address the evolving demands of the multifamily insurance market. The company's mission is to empower agents and brokers to provide competitively-priced insurance protection to property owners, ensuring sustainable growth and solid coverage. Sertis is currently offering multifamily property, general liability, and equipment breakdown insurance in 34 states with plans for further expansion.

