Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") today announced that the board of directors of the Company authorized and approved the grant of a total of 1,575,398 deferred share units ("DSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, effective September 3, 2024. This grants of DSUs and RSUs are made pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The DSUs will vest when the holder ceases to be a director, officer or employee of the Company or any of its affiliates, as applicable. On settlement, each DSU will entitle the holder to recive to receive one common share in the capital of the Company or a cash payment equivalent thereof at the discretion of the Company.

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Bayer, Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions for applications in biocontrol to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals in preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. Bayer has a commercial agreement to develop and commercialize MustGrow's biocontrol soil applications in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI Listed®) and California's Organic Input Material (OIM) Program registered biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, in key U.S. states including California. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid technologies could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. MustGrow has approximately 51.6 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.7 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

